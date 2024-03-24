Roth Capital Weighs in on Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cadre in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

