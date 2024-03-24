Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$337.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$348.00 to C$337.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$319.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

TSE BYD opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$270.67. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$206.30 and a 1 year high of C$324.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.