RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.42

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.42 and last traded at $119.24, with a volume of 17127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Get RPM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPM International

RPM International Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.