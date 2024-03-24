Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth about $5,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,647,000 after acquiring an additional 244,490 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 142.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 365,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 214,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $50,090,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $1,706,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

