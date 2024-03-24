Ryvyl (RVYL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Ryvyl to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryvyl Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of RVYL opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.14. Ryvyl has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryvyl by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

