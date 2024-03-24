Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:CEFS opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.