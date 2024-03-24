Sally Williams Purchases 1,062 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Sally Williams bought 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £4,375.44 ($5,570.26).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CBG stock opened at GBX 396.80 ($5.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 435.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 674.28. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.71). The company has a market capitalization of £597.14 million, a PE ratio of 417.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.47) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.77) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

