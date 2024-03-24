Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.72 and last traded at $93.72. Approximately 1,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 27,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.23.

Sanofi Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

