Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80), Yahoo Finance reports. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Scholastic updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Scholastic Stock Performance
Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $45.98.
Scholastic Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.
