Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80), Yahoo Finance reports. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Scholastic updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 383.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHL

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.