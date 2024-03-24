Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Trimmed by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.