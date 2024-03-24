Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 144,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

