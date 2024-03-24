Scotiabank Increases Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDGI. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.20.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity

TSE BDGI opened at C$50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.55 and a one year high of C$50.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.