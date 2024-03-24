SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 964 ($12.27) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.99) to GBX 940 ($11.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 898 ($11.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm has a market cap of £12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,276.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 857.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 811.19. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 913 ($11.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is -13,333.33%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.18) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($89,420.75). 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

