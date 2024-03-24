SGS SA (SGSOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 19th

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2064 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.20.

SGS Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. SGS has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

