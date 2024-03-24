Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

SCVL stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 61.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

