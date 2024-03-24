Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.31 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shoe Carnival

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 61.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.