Sibanye Stillwater Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 7,337 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average daily volume of 3,648 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 151,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 149,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 20,604.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,863 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBSW opened at $4.55 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

