Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SMMNY stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

