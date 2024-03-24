Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
SMMNY stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.
About Siemens Healthineers
