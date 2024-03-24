Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Sika Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $30.07 on Friday. Sika has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.
About Sika
