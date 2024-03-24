Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 23.75%.

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

Societal CDMO stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Societal CDMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.10 price target (down previously from $1.25) on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Societal CDMO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,645,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $1,561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 132,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

