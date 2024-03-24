SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 1.5% on Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 7,641,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 57,826,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Specifically, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

