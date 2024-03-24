Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $3.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTC

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at $365,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 538,995 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 47.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.