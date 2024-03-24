SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.18. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 25,970,245 shares.

Specifically, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOUN. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 target price (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 676,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

