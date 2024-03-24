SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 8.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.10. 41,390,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 60,219,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Specifically, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 price objective (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

