Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SXE)

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXEGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

