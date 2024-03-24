Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 519.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after buying an additional 656,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southwest Gas by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C grew its position in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324,081 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 150,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after buying an additional 147,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

