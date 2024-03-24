Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives $23.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sovos Brands

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

In related news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $133,092.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,801.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $133,092.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,801.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,418 shares of company stock worth $1,095,387. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $128,000.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $292.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.10 million. Sovos Brands had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures, distributes, and sells consumer food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. The company's principal products comprise pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, and noosa brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.