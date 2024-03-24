SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 959,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.