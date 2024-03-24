SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

