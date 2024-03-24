SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 173,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 419,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPBO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CX Institutional grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,087,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 139,426 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 228,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

