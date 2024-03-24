St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 750 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.16) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.10) to GBX 637 ($8.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 882.40 ($11.23).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Price Performance

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 458.60 ($5.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22,930.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 577.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 664. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 408.10 ($5.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,245 ($15.85).

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.