Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Starpharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Starpharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.