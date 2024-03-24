Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target to $12.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.44.

NYSE:VOR opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 646.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

