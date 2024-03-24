Stifel Nicolaus Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$14.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.71.

TSE:CPG opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$8.16 and a one year high of C$11.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2206897 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

