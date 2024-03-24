Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Aptiv Put Options (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,650 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 218% compared to the average volume of 1,775 put options.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

