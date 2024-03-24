StockNews.com Downgrades Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) to Hold

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

