StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
