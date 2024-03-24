StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

