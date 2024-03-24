StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

About Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

