StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.49.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
