StockNews.com Upgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to “Hold”

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Agenus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Agenus stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Agenus by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Agenus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

