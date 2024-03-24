Stolper Co Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stolper Co raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.6% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,185 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,652,000 after buying an additional 295,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

