Stolper Co Boosts Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stolper Co raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 265,907 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,603,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 223,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,305,000 after purchasing an additional 207,704 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.69 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

