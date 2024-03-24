Stolper Co Boosts Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 161,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,106,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

RVT stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

In other Royce Value Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

