Stolper Co Buys 280 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 2.2% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $161.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $162.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.88.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

