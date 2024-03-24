Stolper Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stolper Co lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

