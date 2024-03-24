Stolper Co Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stolper Co lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PPL by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.