Stolper Co Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 2.4% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in HP were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

