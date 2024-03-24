Stolper Co Grows Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Stolper Co owned about 0.08% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $157,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.57.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

