Stolper Co Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stolper Co grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 2.3% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

