Stolper Co Has $1.71 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stolper Co trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in AT&T by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

