Stolper Co Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stolper Co reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $282.63 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.87.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.